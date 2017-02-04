28-point buck on display at Great American Outdoor Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Great American Outdoor Show is back in town. It's an outdoorsman's dream, put on by the National Rifle Association, with more than 1,000 exhibitors set up to showcase everything from hunting to fishing, biking to boating.

Hunter Billy Crutchfield was at the show on its first weekend in 2017, showing off his prized 28-point buck.

"Since I shot this deer, we started doing youth deer hunts in Charles County, Maryland," said Crutchfield. "The NRA is a very big sponsor for that. The least I can do is just come up here and have some fun, hang out, and meet some of the people that love to hunt like we do."

The Great American Outdoor Show will be at the farm show complex through Sunday, February 12th.