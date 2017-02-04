Archery event featuring York Generals raises money for 9-year-old boy with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST YORK, Pa. -- York's semi-professional football players spent Saturday trying their hands at a different sport. Players from the York Generals spent the afternoon at Xtreme Archery in East York, raising money for 9-year-old Ayden Zeigler-Kohler.

A football enthusiast, Ayden played with the Eastern York County youth team, before he was diagnosed with two brain tumors. Part of the proceeds from Saturday's archery sessions went to the 4AydenStrong charity.

The York Generals say they were in awe of Ayden's ability.

"He's a pro at everything," said Javon Matthews with the Generals. "Every shot he took he hit pretty much right dead in the center."

They say Ayden was also pretty comfortable stepping in the role of coach.

"He made me do push-ups and everything," Matthews said.

The players from the York Generals also brought with them their national championship trophy, which they claimed two weeks ago, and posed for pictures with fans.

If you'd like to help Ayden, click here.