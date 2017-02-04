Cloudy Sunday, temperatures and winds rise next week

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Clouds build in overnight and stay with us well into the afternoon, keeping temperatures down in the low to mid 40s. A stray flurry or sprinkle in the morning can’t be ruled out. We may see a peek of sun before it sets with winds increasing throughout the day. They’ll be sustained out of the west at 10-15 with gusts up to 20mph.

MILD AND WET: Temperatures stay in the 40s Monday with a very late rain chance possible into the overnight. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday with very warm and gusty southerly winds that raise temps into the mid 50s. Winds will gust to over 30mph.

ROLLER COASTER CONTINUES: As the rain chances move out of the area heading into Thursday, temperatures drop by over 20 degrees in some spots back to the low to mid 30s. But we don’t stay right where we should be for this time of year for long. They raise back into the 40s heading into next weekend.