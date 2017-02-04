Departure ceremony for PA National Guard detachment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON, Pa. -- A grand send-off for a few dozen members of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard this weekend at the Lebanon Readiness Center.

The guardsmen with the 628th Financial Management Support Detachment are deploying to Iraq and Kuwait, where they'll help with disbursing and military pay support operations. Saturday's event was just as much for the soldiers, as it was for the loved ones they're leaving at home.

"It's to show the family members that they're not forgotten," said First Lieutenant Eric Nelson, commander of the detachment. "We're going to go forward and deploy, but the family members are still here and we have lots of people to support them while we're gone."

The unit is set to return to Pennsylvania in about 10 months.