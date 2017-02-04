NY man uses machete to fight masked burglar; realizes it’s his nephew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A machete-wielding New York City homeowner fought off a masked burglar, badly injuring him during an alleged home invasion Friday before discovering that the man was his own nephew, police told WPIX-TV.

The 57-year-old Jamaica, Queens, resident was waiting for a package delivery around 10:30 a.m. when he heard a knock on the door, police said. He opened the door and found a person wearing a mask and holding a box.

The masked man, identified as 25-year-old Kevin Henriksen, allegedly forced his way in and attempted to rob the home.

The resident, who hasn't been identified, fought Henriksen, attacking him with a machete. It wasn't until Henriksen's mask came off that the homeowner recognized him, police said.

Henriksen was arrested and later taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition with severe skull injuries, according to WPIX. The homeowner is also in the hospital in serious condition after sustaining unspecified injuries during the struggle.

Henriksen faces multiple charges including burglary, criminal possession of a firearm and assault. According to police, it was Henriksen's 25th birthday on Friday.

Neighbors told WPIX they were shocked to hear what happened.

"Oh my god, oh my god," a neighbor said. "He is a very nice person. He spoke every time he walked by. We talked to each other."