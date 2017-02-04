× Penn State student dies after fall at fraternity

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.– A Penn State student has died from injuries he sustained after falling at a fraternity on Friday night.

State College Police say Timothy Piazza died after falling at Beta Theta Pi Fraternity, on the 200-block of Burrowes Street.

According to the university newspaper, Piazza was a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey and a member of the fraternity.

Student Affairs staff is reaching out to students in need of counseling services.