× Police in Cumberland County searching for missing 17-year-old

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since mid-January. Mikayla Shock was last seen on January 15th.

She’s described as 5-feet 6-inches tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes, and weighing about 155-pounds. Investigators haven’t released any other details about Shock’s disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police, at (717) 238-9676, or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477. You can remain anonymous.