Subway robbery in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police are looking for a man who robbed the Subway on Simpson Ferry Road around 11 a.m. this morning.

According to a press release, a man walked into the Subway on the 5200 block of Simpson Ferry Road, ordered a sub and demanded all the cash. Threatening the cashier that he would hurt her if she didn’t listen. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction with $100, a handful of quarters and his sub.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and 250 lbs. He was last seen wearing a trench style dark gray coat and knit hat.

He was last seen heading east bound in front of the Windsor Park Shopping Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.