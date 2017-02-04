Three adults are hospitalized after a fire in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Three adults are hospitalized after a fire destroys their home in Washington Township early Saturday morning.

According to fire officials, crews were dispatched around 4:45 a.m., Saturday morning to a house fire along the 9900 block of Mentzer Gap Road. It took crews almost 2 hours to extinguish the flames. Three adults were transported to Waynesboro Hospital, their conditions are unknown, though believed to be non-life threatening.

The home is a total loss, and the Red-Cross of Central Pennsylvania is helping the three adults left homeless.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.