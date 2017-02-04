× York County teen delivers signatures to Walmart to get popular greeter’s job reinstated

WEST MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.– Community members are trying to get a senior citizen’s job back at the South Hanover Walmart in York County.

Ken Emerick says he was fired from the store a week ago, because of how he reacted to teenagers who were riding scooters around the store.

The 67-year-old, known by most as “Mr. Ken,” often dressed up in costumes at work and was employed by Walmart for eight years.

After his termination, 17-year-old Rebecca Plummer started an online petition on Change.org to get “Mr. Ken’s” job back. She got more than 6,000 signatures.

“He says that he misses his job and he’s very thankful for all the support. And he didn’t think that everyone, this many people, would care,” Plummer said.

Plummer and a few others delivered the petitions to Walmart on Saturday. She has also raised more than $300 for Emerick. A few days after he was let go, another Walmart employee, Henry Sutherland, was fired.

When asked for comment, Walmart officials would only tell FOX43 the men no longer work for the company.