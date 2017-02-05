× Harrisburg police search for shooting suspect

HARRISBURG, Pa — Police are searching for a man they believe shot two people last night in Harrisburg.

According to police, they were called to Harrisburg Hospital for a man and woman with gun shot wounds to their arms. The female victim, 32, says she walked outside to talk to the male victim, 32. She heard multiple gun shots and both victims were struck in the arm, and both drove themselves to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

When police went to the crime scene, they found multiple bullet casings, and a parked vehicle that was struck.

Police determined that Daequann Buckner, 24, fired shots that struck the two victims and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He was last seen driving a silver 4-door Honda Accord.

Buckner is charged with criminal attempt homicide, person not to possess a firearm, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 717-255-3189