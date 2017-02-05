× Man found lying along road in York County has died

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A man found lying along Springwood Road in York Township on Saturday morning has died. York Area Regional Police are now investigating.

According to the York County Coroner’s office, Jacob Rudasill, 40, was found lying in the area of Springwood Road and Pauline Drive, suffering from cardiac arrest.

Initially, it was believed he was struck by a vehicle, however, police say there was nothing to support that claim. Rudasill was taken to York Hospital and resuscitated, but succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Rudasill was walking home from his shift at Giant Supermarkets when the incident happened.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.