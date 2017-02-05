Olivia’s cooks up some incredible Super Bowl Sunday food that you can make for your parties

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen for Super Bowl Frenzy show.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wisconsin chili & cheddar bowl

Chili:

3 lbs Ground chuck

1 lb Ground sausage

1 large Onion - finely chopped

4 stalks Celery- finely chopped

1 medium Carrots - finely chopped

32 oz canned Black beans

32 oz canned Kidney beans

5 tbsp Chili powder

1 tbsp Oregano

16 oz Chicken stock

16 oz crushed tomatoes

2 Bay leaves

2 stalks fresh Rosemary

3 tbsp Cilantro - freshly chopped

2 tbsp Garlic - freshly chopped

In your stock pot, on med high brown the meat, & saute the carrots, celery, & onions all at the same time, approx 4 mins. Add the chili powder, oregano, bay leaves, & garlic finish browning for and additional 5 minutes. Add the beans, crushed tomatoes and bring down to a medium low to simmer for approx 15-20 minutes until thickened.

After chili is prepared, slice top off a loaf of Olivias bread and hollow out the middle. Add chili. Top w Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Bake for approx 5 minutes at 350*F until cheese is browned and bubbly. Enjoy!

Beer battered onion rings

Tempura

Beer

Old bay seasoning

Sliced onion rounds

Fish tacos

Grilled tilapia

Pineapple - finely chopped

Napa cabbage - shredded

Flour tortillas

Cilantro

Chipotle creme

Chipotle creme recipe:

4 oz chipotle peppers puréed

1 tbsp cilantro finely chopped

12 oz sour cream

3 oz milk

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic

Place all ingredients in large bowl. Whisk thoroughly. Enjoy!

Grill the tilapia and place inside tortillas. Add the pineapple, cilantro, cabbage, & cilantro. Top off w the chipotle creme. Enjoy!

Cocktails

White winter warmer

Hot chocolate w a twist! This is made w white chocolate!

Milk (whole works best)

Water

White chocolate chips

Rumchata

Blue chair bay coconut rum

Amaretto

Shredded coconut

White chocolate shavings

Snowy evergreens garnish:

Rosemary sprigs

Sugar

Water

Either in crock pot or on stovetop heat equal parts milk and water. Add white chocolate chips. When thoroughly heated add rumchata, coconut rum, & amaretto. Top w whipped cream, coconut shreds & white chocolate shavings.

Prepare the evergreen trees by dipping rosemary sprigs in water and rolling them in sugar. Place in hot chocolate. Enjoy!

Shandy Berry Sangria

Any lite beer

Lemonade

White wine

Simple syrup

Fresh sliced lemons & limes

Fresh raspberries & or chopped strawberries Can either be made by the glass or pitcher for a great party pleaser! Simply add all ingredients over ice and stir. Enjoy!