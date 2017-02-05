Olivia’s cooks up some incredible Super Bowl Sunday food that you can make for your parties

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen for Super Bowl Frenzy show.
For more information: www.olivias.biz
Wisconsin chili & cheddar bowl
Chili:
3 lbs Ground chuck
1 lb Ground sausage
1 large Onion - finely chopped
4 stalks Celery- finely chopped
1 medium Carrots - finely chopped
32 oz canned Black beans
32 oz canned Kidney beans
5 tbsp Chili powder
1 tbsp Oregano
16 oz Chicken stock
16 oz crushed tomatoes
2 Bay leaves
2 stalks fresh Rosemary
3 tbsp Cilantro - freshly chopped
2 tbsp Garlic - freshly chopped
In your stock pot, on med high brown the meat, & saute the carrots, celery, & onions all at the same time, approx 4 mins. Add the chili powder, oregano, bay leaves, & garlic finish browning for and additional 5 minutes. Add the beans, crushed tomatoes and bring down to a medium low to simmer for approx 15-20 minutes until thickened.
After chili is prepared, slice top off a loaf of Olivias bread and hollow out the middle. Add chili. Top w Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Bake for approx 5 minutes at 350*F until cheese is browned and bubbly. Enjoy!
Beer battered onion rings
Tempura
Beer
Old bay seasoning
Sliced onion rounds
Fish tacos
Grilled tilapia
Pineapple - finely chopped
Napa cabbage - shredded
Flour tortillas
Cilantro
Chipotle creme
Chipotle creme recipe:
4 oz chipotle peppers puréed
1 tbsp cilantro finely chopped
12 oz sour cream
3 oz milk
1/2 tsp onion powder
1 tbsp garlic
Place all ingredients in large bowl. Whisk thoroughly. Enjoy!
Grill the tilapia and place inside tortillas. Add the pineapple, cilantro, cabbage, & cilantro. Top off w the chipotle creme. Enjoy!
Cocktails
White winter warmer
Hot chocolate w a twist! This is made w white chocolate!
Milk (whole works best)
Water
White chocolate chips
Rumchata
Blue chair bay coconut rum
Amaretto
Shredded coconut
White chocolate shavings
Snowy evergreens garnish:
Rosemary sprigs
Sugar
Water
Either in crock pot or on stovetop heat equal parts milk and water. Add white chocolate chips. When thoroughly heated add rumchata, coconut rum, & amaretto. Top w whipped cream, coconut shreds & white chocolate shavings.
Prepare the evergreen trees by dipping rosemary sprigs in water and rolling them in sugar. Place in hot chocolate. Enjoy!
Shandy Berry Sangria
Any lite beer
Lemonade
White wine
Simple syrup
Fresh sliced lemons & limes
Fresh raspberries & or chopped strawberries Can either be made by the glass or pitcher for a great party pleaser! Simply add all ingredients over ice and stir. Enjoy!