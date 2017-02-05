Rain and warmer temps to start the week

SUNNY MONDAY: We enjoy a mild, very sunny day to start the work week! Just a few clouds will hang around throughout the day as temperatures hit the mid to upper 40s with a few spots hitting the 50 degree mark. Winds will be just a bit breezy, out of the southwest at 5-10mph with gusts to 15mph possible.





RAIN AND CLOUDS: Winds switch to out of the south overnight Monday, bringing in warmer temperatures, cloud cover and moisture. We’ll hit the mid and upper 50s but we won’t stay dry. The chance of rain starts around our morning drive time and lasts throughout most of the day. The chance goes down in the afternoon, but hit-or-miss showers will be possible area wide until Wednesday morning.

TEMPS DROP THEN RISE AGAIN: Temperatures drop Wednesday with a high in the low 50s during the early morning hours and fall throughout the day. Afternoon and early evening temps bottom out around 40 by the time the sun sets. We stay cooler with highs in the 30s to end the week before another warm up next weekend into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long