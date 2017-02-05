Rally and march for immigrants held in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- Even after a judge in Seattle, Washington ruled to halt President Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven countries, a planned rally was held on Sunday.

Dozens of people gathered on the steps of the state capitol in Harrisburg, to protest the executive order that initially put the ban in place. It was an Immigrants' Rights Rally and March and the message was "no person is illegal."

"From a different culture, I want to keep the doors open and give the United States looking like it's an open place for everybody," said Ivette Guzman, who participated in the event.

Organizers say the rally was held to show solidarity with immigrants from around the world, particularly those who are seeking a better life in the United States for their families.