"Souper Bowl" held to collect food to stock local food pantry

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — A local business got into the competitive spirit Sunday by holding own “Souper Bowl.” Instead of a football game, it’s a cooking competition and it is all for a good cause.

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey is starting an annual tradition of hosting a “Souper Bowl” to benefit The Caring Cupboard Food Pantry in Palmyra, lebanon County. The Caring Cupboard serves over 100-needy families each week.

The cooking competition consisted of three different categories; soup, chili and an appetizer. It cost $10.00 to enter the “Souper Bowl” and to judge the delicious foods, a canned good or cash donation was the fee.

All registration fees and donated goods are given to The Caring Cupboard.

If you missed the “Souper Bowl,” but still want to donate, click here: http://www.caringcupboard.org/