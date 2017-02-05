× Susquehanna Township man suffers medical emergency before crash

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Lower Paxton Township police are investigating a fatal, single vehicle accident in Lower Paxton Township.

According to police, a 56 year-old man from Susquehanna Township was driving on Union Deposit Road, behind the Lowe’s when he crashed into a pole. Witnesses found the man unresponsive. He was taken to Pinnacle Health Community Campus, where he later died.

Police believe that he had a medical emergency prior tho the crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656 or 717-558-6900.