24: Pennsylvania – Inside Pa. Homeland Security

Shortly after the Super Bowl, FOX43 aired the newest installment of its popular 24 series, 24: Legacy. The show is a fictional look inside the United States' counter-terrorism unit and national Homeland Security, as its hero, Eric Carter, looks to save the country from a terrorist attack over the span of 24 hours.

In the real life, foiling terrorist plots are slightly different. FOX43 reporter Matt Maisel takes you inside the world of Pennsylvania's office of Homeland Security, to show you how the state's real heroes protect the Commonwealth.