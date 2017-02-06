× Carlisle man facing harassment charges after domestic violence incident

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after police were called to a domestic violence incident.

Levone Moore, 39, is facing harassment charges for his role in the assault.

On February 4 at about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a home in the 200 block of N. Pitt Street for a reported domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, police found that Moore had attacked a female victim by dragging her down the stairs, punching her, and grabbing her around the back of the neck. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Moore was arrested when he returned to the scene, and was taken to Cumberland County Booking for arraignment.