Ceremony in Dauphin County honors organ donors and their families 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP - A rose ceremony was held in Derry Township, Dauphin County on Sunday, in a tribute to organ donors from across Pennsylvania.

On this year’s rose parade float back on January 1st, Penn State Health Milton Hershey Medical Center placed a flower for every PA organ donor who gave the gift of life from July 2015 to June 2016.

Today, representatives of those donors received a personalized certificate and replica of the rose as a symbol of their loved one’s gift.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the families of those donors who have passed away, and our way of remembering those donors and how they impacted another life of so many transplant recipients,” said transplant surgeon Zakiyah Kadry, M.D.

More than 100-representative attended the ceremony.