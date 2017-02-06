× Consolidated School of Business closing Lancaster campus

A Lancaster career school is closing its doors after serving thousands of students over the last 32 years. Consolidated School of Business (CSB) notified the Lancaster student body Monday morning of its intention to close.

Founder and President Robert Safran said it was a very difficult decision to make.

“We’ve been training, graduating, and placing students in new careers in Lancaster for over thirty years; and we have been doing things the right way – by the book. Our school’s outstanding retention, graduation, and job placement numbers over the years speak for themselves. Now, through no fault of our own, we are faced with having to apply for new accreditation. Taking into consideration all of the hurdles new accreditation requires, we concluded that it was necessary for us to consolidate our two campuses into one campus – our original York campus location, which has a larger student population.

Both the Lancaster school and the York school have been accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS) for more than 30 years. In December 2016, the Department of Education revoked ACICS’s authority to function as an accrediting body. That action has left over 200 career schools in the unenviable position of having to seek new accreditation.

“Our sole focus now is to present options to all of our current Lancaster students that will provide them the opportunity to continue their education at our York campus. Although there are still many details to be worked out, we believe that our Lancaster students can continue their studies without interruption. We will be meeting with each student individually to determine the best way we can help him or her make this transition to the York campus.”

SOURCE: Bill Hoyt, Vice President, Consolidated School of Business