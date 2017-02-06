× Dollar Tree Store robbed by two suspects at gunpoint over the weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – The Dollar Tree Store, 4267 Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. Township police say it happen at around 10:22 p.m. Sunday night.

Two employees were present and preparing to close the store when two males walked in through the front door, armed with hand guns. One employee was ordered at gun point to lie face down on the floor while the other employee was told to hand over cash. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and were believed to be headed east towards the Twin Lakes Apartment Complex. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt under a red flannel with his face covered in a red bandanna. He was armed with a silver/brown semi-automatic hand gun. Suspect number two was also a black male, with a black cloth covering his face, wearing a white jacket with red lettering, blue jeans and tan boots. He was armed with a small black hand gun.