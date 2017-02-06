× Ephrata man charged after assaulting five-year-old child

EPHRATA, Pa.– Police have arrested an Ephrata man for assaulting a five-year-old child.

Dylan Croft, 30, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of children.

Police say that on February 2, Croft struck the child several times at a residence in Ephrata Borough. Police saw bruises on multiple areas of the child’s body.

Croft was placed in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.