× Ephrata woman who said she wanted to ‘scare’ her child is charged with endangering welfare of children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – East Cocalico Township Police charge Shalene R Boyer, 34, of the 1st block of Irene Avenue Ephrata, with Endangering Welfare of Children, Driving Under the Influence and several traffic summaries following a vehicle accident at about 8:17 pm., on the 300 block of South Reamstown, on Saturday January 14th.

Officers determined that Boyer’s vehicle swerved off of the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a large boulder. A passenger in her vehicle, a young child, was treated at the scene for a head laceration. Boyer was also determined to be impaired and admitted to drinking alcohol just prior to driving. She told Officers that she intentionally swerved the vehicle to scare her child, but lost control of the vehicle.

Boyer was sent a summons to appear in District Court. Her case was referred to Children and Youth Services.