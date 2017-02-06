× FOX43 Sports Poll: Was Super Bowl LI the greatest Super Bowl ever?

Super Bowl LI did not disappoint.

After a lackluster collection of games during the NFL Postseason, Super Bowl LI stepped up and provided fans with a classic contest that will be remembered for a long time.

Of course, the New England Patriots staged the largest comeback in NFL Postseason history (25 points) and won the first Super Bowl that went into overtime.

Let’s recap:

Going into halftime, the Atlanta Falcons held a commanding 21-3 lead, and looked to be the dominant team on both sides of the ball. RBs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman found space early, while QB Matt Ryan looked unfazed by the pressure of being in his first Super Bowl.

After Lady Gaga dazzled during the Pepsi Halftime show, the script flipped at the beginning of the third quarter. After trading scores, Atlanta led 28-9 entering the fourth quarter, setting the stage for Brady and the Patriots.

Gostkowski opened the fourth quarter scoring with a 33-yard boot. Following a huge Falcons’ turnover, Brady struck with a touchdown pass to Amendola. A key two-point conversion that brought the score to 28-20.

After ending the Falcons’ drive, the Patriots marched on a final drive down the field that was capped with a RB James White touchdown. Brady found Amendola again to convert the two-point try and tie the game at the end of regulation.

Of course, the Patriots received the ball at the beginning of overtime, and drove down the field to set up another White touchdown, which proved to be the clinching score.

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady won Super Bowl LI MVP Honors, and has an NFL-record five Super Bowl rings with Bill Belichick. That is the most for a coach-QB duo in NFL history.

This game had a little bit of everything, with history being made, high-flying offensive performances, and big defensive plays.

Our question is, was Super Bowl LI the greatest Super Bowl ever?