Get sweet in February with Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa.– It’s time to enjoy some sweetness during this month of February.

Hershey has a few events that can make your loved ones taste the love!

Chocolate Covered February offers activities for all ages! Families can enjoy chocolate tea and Hershey’s Chocolate Dessert Buffet at the Hotel Hershey.

If you are looking to charm your special someone, you may enjoy the Wine, Beer & Chocolate pairing or a Chocolate Martini Mixology Class.

For those that are planning on tying the knot soon, the Sealed with a Kiss Bridal Event may be for you.

On February 12 from 2-4 p.m. at Hershey Country Club, vendor displays for wedding planning with culinary samples and more will be available. Tickets are $10 per person or $15 per couple.

If you are looking to be entertained this month, Hershey has a number of shows and events hitting the stage and GIANT Center.

The Hershey Theatre will welcome Elvis Lives on February 7, followed by Parkside Harmony on February 25. Brad Paisley will rock the GIANT Center on February 17.

If you’re interested in sports, Hershey has some entertainment headed your way! The Harlem Globetrotters will be in town on February 16 at the GIANT Center.

Of course, the Hershey Bears have games all throughout the month, with special promotions scheduled. On February 11, the Bears will host College Night. College students will be able to purchase 100 level tickets for $20 and 200 level seats for $15. As a part of the purchase, the students will also receive a t-shirt and a coupon for a large Papa John’s pizza.

Make your way to Hershey to embrace a fun-filled February!