× Halifax couple charged with child abuse are expected in court

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa., — The Dauphin County couple arrested for beating and starving 3 children are expected in court today for their preliminary hearings.

Back in December, Police arrested Joshua and Brandi Weyant of Halifax Township, on suspicion of child abuse. An investigation later determined those allegations were true.

Police say the pair kept the 4, 5, and 6-year old children locked in a bedroom, with pools of urine and feces. They also say the couple would often beat the kids and deny them food.

Joshua and Brandi face several charges, including aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Their preliminary hearing is expected to get underway this afternoon at the Dauphin County Courthouse.