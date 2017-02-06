× Keep the umbrella and rain coat handy, it’s a wet start to Tuesday

WET AND MILD

Clouds return to late tonight ahead of our next system. It is mild in the upper 30s when moisture returns by the morning rush hour. Rain showers continue, heavy at times through the lunch hour before tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Temperatures are mild in the middle and upper 50s with a few spots touching 60 degrees. Overnight, temperatures don’t fall too far despite cloudy skies. Pockets of drizzle and a few scattered showers possible too. A cold front slides through early morning but we squeeze in another mild day before colder air rushes back in. Highs are in the upper 50s early then falling late in the day through the 40s. Winds pick up helping to usher in drier but colder air to end the week. Expect temperatures to return to the 30s Thursday and Friday. A wave along the cold front to our south brings a few light snow showers early morning Thursday. The latest details indicate the snow would stay south of Route 30. We could see some accumulation in our southern counties along the Maryland border. High pressure builds in to bring chilly sunshine Friday.

TEMPERATURES SWING UPWARD AGAIN

It’s a cold morning in the upper 20s Saturday but temperatures recover to the lower and middle 40s. Which means continue to yo-yo right into the weekend. Skies are mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible but the best threat returns overnight into Sunday. It is wetter for the second half of the weekend. Highs are mild again in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Chillier weather returns Monday as highs fall back to the 30s. A few flurries and breezy winds also expected for the day.

Make it a great day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist