Lancaster man facing charges after stealing security system from Walmart twice in five days

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after stealing the same security system from Walmart twice in five days.

Osvaldo Felix, 45, is charged with Retail Theft after the incidents.

On January 21 at 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart for a complaint of a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped parking space.

Upon arrival, police watched Felix entering the car with unpaid merchandise, which included a $300 security system.

Police took Felix into custody and he was incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on a separate warrant.

On January 25, Felix was released from prison.

The very next day, January 26, Felix stole the same security system from Walmart.

Walmart’s asset protection used video surveillance to identify Felix, and filed additional retail theft charges against him.