× Lancaster Police arrest man after vehicle, foot pursuit

LANCASTER, PA. — Lancaster City Police arrest a man after a vehicle and foot pursuit. It happened on Saturday, February 4th around 8:25pm. Police stopped a car driven by Glenn Merritt for a traffic violation. Officers say Merritt tried to hide an orange pill bottle under the front seat of the vehicle. Merritt was ordered to turn off the vehicle, which he did. but then he started it back up, put it in gear and fled.

Merritt took off on E. Strawberry St., across S. Queen St, south on Beaver St. Sgt. Police say he parked the vehicle on Seymour St. and then continued his flight on foot. Officers continued their pursuit and eventually apprehended him on the 1st blk. Seymour St. Police say the pill bottle that the driver had concealed under the seat was recovered and found to contain suspected “crack” cocaine.

Merritt was not cooperative and refused to gives his name, according to a press release. He was later identified as Glenn Merritt, 44, of the 1st block of Caroline St. Lancaster, PA.

Merritt is charged with Fleeing & Eluding Police, Possession of a Controlled Substance (cocaine), Driving While Suspended and a Stop Sign violation. Merritt’s arraigment information was not available as of the time of this release.