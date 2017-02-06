× Lancaster woman held on $400,000 bail for stabbing boyfriend in chest

Manheim Township, Lancaster County, Pa. — Manheim Township Police report that they arrested 30 year-old Yesenia Colon, of Lancaster, for stabbing her boyfriend in the chest with a knife.

According to the police report, police said Colon allegedly stabbed him during an argument at their Knollwood Drive residence. It happened on Friday, Feb.3 at 9:32 a.m.

Colon’s boyfriend, police said, was treated at the scene. Colon, arrested for Aggravated Assault, was later committed to Lancaster County Prison, and held on $400,000 bail.