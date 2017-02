× Military family catches thieves in living room days after Christmas presents, gun stolen

Police say they are investigating after a home in a military housing community was broken into twice in eleven days.

The first incident happened on January 20 in the Whitehurst Farms neighborhood.

Norfolk mom of five, Rebekah Davis, says they were planning to celebrate a January Christmas this year. Her kids were in Florida with her mother over the holiday while she recovered from surgery.

A day before they came home, she says she walked in to find five of their TVs were stolen, along with a gun, cable boxes, electronics, wedding rings, kids’ backpacks, and Christmas presents for her husband and kids.

“For me, I feel violated, I feel sad, I feel unsafe,” she says. “You stole from children, you stole their possessions, you stole their sense of security.”

On January 31, Davis says she was taking a nap in the second floor of her home, when she heard someone in her living room.

When she walked downstairs, she saw a man and a woman digging through bags. She asked them what they were doing and the two took off.

“In my mind I was like, I have to get these people, because I didn’t want them in my house and it was either me chase them or possibly them chase me.”

She says the woman was able to make it through their backyard gate to get their car, and the man held it closed so she could not get through.

Fortunately, Davis was able to quickly run around the outside of her house to take a picture of their car, a red Dodge Avenger.

Norfolk Police took reports of both incidents.

Norfolk Police Public Information Officer Daniel Hudson said there is a high likelihood the two incidents are connected, but that is all part of their on-going investigation.

According to online records, since November 8 there have been 13 other burglaries within one mile of the family’s home.