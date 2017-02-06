New video shows man drinking before Jan. 7 double-fatal crash in Newberry Township

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Toxicology results show a Goldsboro man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Newberry Township last month was drunk.

According to police, 46-year-old Anthony Fickes’ blood alcohol level was .255% (subclavical) and .211% (vitreous)–well above the legal limit in Pennsylvania–at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

The crash happened on January 7 along Old Trail Road near Stevens Road in Newberry Township.

Police obtained surveillance footage of Fickes drinking at a local bar just prior to the crash on January 7. According to police reports, the video shows Fickes drinking 5 to 6 bottles of beer and taking three shots of liquor in approximately one hour and forty-five minutes.

Shortly after leaving the bar, Fickes was killed in a head-on crash with another vehicle along Old Trail Road. Edna Mikos, 66, of York Haven, was also killed. Four others, including three children, were seriously hurt in the wreck.

Police said Fickes had two previous DUI arrests.

The accident is still under investigation.