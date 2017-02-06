× Out of control trash fire destroys storage barn

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. – Unattended trash burning is the cause of a fire that destroyed a large barn used for storage in Adams County. Firefighters responded at about 2:30 Monday afternoon to the 4600 block of Baltimore Pike in Littlestown.

The Littlestown Fire Chief says the owner was burning trash which, due to windy conditions, spread to the barn and a surrounding field. The Chief said the barn was fully engulfed in flames when the first fire crews arrived on the scene. The roof of the structure partially collapsed forcing firefighters into a defensive mode. Additional tankers were summoned for more water to fight the fire.

It took two and a half hours to bring the blaze under control. There were no injuries. The barn is a total loss.