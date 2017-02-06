× Passed out man flees police after they wake him up in Lancaster

LANCASTER, PA — Police say they found a man passed out behind the wheel of a red Hyundai around 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1st blk. E. Vine St. When they woke him, he took off, driving the wrong way northbound on the 1st blk. S. Duke St. and then the wrong way westbound on the 1st. blk. E. King St.

The driver, Timothy Santiago-Nieves, was eventually stopped at W. King St. and Prince St. by a tractor/trailer combo that had stopped in the intersection when the driver heard the sirens. Santiago-Nieves was taken into custody without further incident. During the course of the investigation, Officers determined that Santiago-Nieves had struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle on Vine St. Santiago-Nieves exhibited signs that he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

Santaigo-Nieves was taken to East Hempfield Twp. Police station for a breath test. The results of the test indicated a BAC of 0.108%

Santiago-Nieves is charged him with Fleeing & Eluding Police, Driving Under the Influence, Accidents Involving Unattended Vehicle or Property, Driving While Suspended, (2) counts One-Way Roadway and Periods for Required Lighted Lamps. MDJ Tobin arraigned Santiago-Nieves for MDJ Wilwerth. He was arraigned and given $25,000 bail (unsecured).