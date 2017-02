× Pavone takes a closer look at the Super Bowl LI ads

YORK, Pa.– Some ads entertained, while some sought to make a statement.

Others fell short, and may not be remembered.

Whether you loved or hated this year’s Super Bowl LI advertisements, we are taking a closer look at the clips on FOX43 Morning News.

Michael Pavone, President of Pavone and founder of Spotbowl will stop by to reveal his favorites and whether or not the advertisers got their money’s worth!