PA among 15 state attorneys general to sue President Trump over immigration executive order

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced today that he, and 14 other state attorneys general plan to take legal action against President Donald Trump.

According to his statement, Shapiro said Trump’s executive order barring travel into and from the United States to certain countries, is “unlawful, unconstitutional and un-American.” And, he said, the latest, pending lawsuit is an effort of joining together with other attorneys general, who recently denounced Trump’s immigration executive order.

Shapiro will make a formal announcement today on the 16th floor, Strawberry Square, in Harrisburg at 3:45 p.m.