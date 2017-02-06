× Pennsylvania lawmaker wants public schools to open after Labor Day

A Montgomery County Republican has introduced legislation that would change when public schools statewide would begin a new, academic calendar year.

Rep. Robert W. Godshall has reintroduced former House Bill 48, An Act amending the Public School Code of 1949, which is now House Bill 73, Opening of Schools after the Labor Day Holiday. He said the issue has been well received, and is supported by research conducted by Mansfield University of Pennsylvania.

A 2006 university survey showed that the public supports the legislation 47 percent to 26 percent, Godshall wrote in a December 2016 memo to all Pennsylvania House of Representative members. Godshall said, “This bill was introduced as a way to ensure that Pennsylvania families get all the benefits of a full, traditional summer vacation, while not negatively impacting the education of students.” He continued to explain that he has received “many calls, e-mails and letters in support of it as well.”

According to the bill, there are exceptions:

“The board of school directors of each school district shall fix the date of the beginning of the school term, except that, in a school district that is not on a year-round education calendar. The beginning of any school term for students shall not commence any earlier than the day after Labor Day. The board of school directors may, upon approval by the Secretary of Education, begin the school term prior to the day after Labor Day for situations beyond the control of the school district as a result of major construction and renovation to the school building or natural disaster.”