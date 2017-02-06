× Police investigating single vehicle crash that left one dead

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in death.

On February 4, police were dispatched to a crash in the rear of a Lowe’s store, located in the 4000 block of Union Deposit Road. The crash involved a vehicle into a light pole behind the store.

Witnesses told police they found the driver, a 56-year-old male Susquehanna Township resident, unresponsive and without a pulse.

He was taken to Pinnacle Health Community Campus, where he was later pronounced dead.

It appears that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to his vehicle striking the pole.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 657-5656 or 558-6900. Ofc. Roland is the investigating officer.