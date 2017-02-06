× Police: Man left 4 children home alone while he went to buy drugs

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police say a Middletown man left four children home alone while he went to buy drugs in Steelton.

Nicky Zenon, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zenon was arrested Friday after police witnessed a drug deal in the area of School Alley in Steelton, according to police reports. Authorities recovered powder cocaine and marijuana, which they say Zenon had just purchased.

Officers discovered Zenon had left four children unattended at home while he went to buy drugs, according to police reports.

He was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 14.