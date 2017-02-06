× Police seek to ID suspect in weekend robbery at Subway in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – On Saturday February 4th, at approximately 10:52 a.m. Lower Allen Township Police responded to the Subway located at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill, for a robbery that had just occurred.

The male suspect walked into the store, ordered a sandwich, and when the cashier opened the drawer the suspect demanded the cash from the register drawer. The suspect held his hand in his coat pocket as if he had a gun and told the cashier, ‘I’m serious… I’ll hurt you.”

The suspect was described as a white male, about 6’1″, approximately 250 lbs., in his late 30’s. He was wearing a dark colored trench coat which fell between his hips and knees, a dark colored knit hat, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

Surveillance photos show that the suspect also had a mustache and possibly small goatee. The suspect was wearing white latex gloves during the commission of the crime.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or may be investigating a similar incident, is asked to contact Detective Troy McNair, Lower Allen Township Police Department, at (717) 975-7575 or tmcnair@latwp.org