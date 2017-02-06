× Reward offered in deadly Thanksgiving crash in Franklin County

GUILFORD TWP., Franklin County, PA. — State Police are looking for the driver they say is responsible for a deadly crash on I-81 Thanksgiving night. Investigators say a flatbed car trailer was stolen from Stake’s Auto, 4010 Lincoln Highway East. The thief pulled the trailer behind a Ford F150 pickup truck, believed to be blue and white in color and of a model year between 1987 and 1995, north on I-81. The trailer came loose from the truck around mile marker 18 and crossed into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a tanker truck hauling flammable liquids. The rig burst into flames and the driver, William Golladay, of Mount Jackson, Virginia, was killed.

Franklin County Crime Solvers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons involved in this incident.

Tipsters can reach Crime Solvers at 717-263-3000.