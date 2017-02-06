× Shippensburg man facing charges after assaulting clerk in Sheetz

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after assaulting a convenience store clerk.

Marc Burns, 31, is charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person among other charges for the incident.

On February 3 at approximately noon, Burns assaulted a clerk working at the Sheetz on E. King Street. The clerk was injured and treated at an area hospital.

A customer was able to restrain Burns and remove him from the store. Burns proceeded to threaten that customer and chased another person who was recording the event on their cell phone.

An arrest warrant was issued for Burns and he was arrested Saturday, February 4. He was released after posting $39,000 bail.