Students of the Year Campaign: Sophia Gregory — Cedar Cliff High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central, Pennsylvania Students of the Year campaign, we are highlighting those who are actively trying to find a cure for blood cancer in our communities. Today's highlighted student is Sophia Gregory.

Sophie is a sophomore at Cedar Cliff High School. She was nominated by 2016 Man of the Year, Matt Flinchbaugh. Sophie was so inspired by the families Matt met through his campaign and the people he was able to help that she wanted to run her own campaign in 2017. Sophie is working together with her team and her school to bring awareness to blood cancers and help educate people on the current treatments.

For six weeks, eight student leaders from across Central PA are mobilizing their schools and communities to fund lifesaving research for local blood cancer patients and win scholarship to college. Candidates dedicate their campaigns to a local patient currently battling a blood cancer. The campaign began Monday, Jan. 23.

To learn more about these incredible students and how you can help visit the Students of the Year page and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Central PA's website here.

To support Sophia's campaign, you can visit her page here.