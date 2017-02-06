× Suspect identified in December arson at Lancaster auto repair shop

LANCASTER, Pa.- On Saturday December 10, 2016 there was a fire at Doctor Tire 444 S. Prince Street in Lancaster. The State Police Fire Marshall determined that the fire had been intentionally set and was ruled an arson.

Through follow up investigation, Detective Adam Dommel identified Andy Irizarry as a suspect in the arson. Surveillance video from multiple sources recorded Irizarry purchase gasoline, walk toward the rear of the business and run back to a waiting vehicle after the fire had been set. There are at least (3) unidentifed co-conspirators for this arson. Detective Dommel has obtained a warrant for the Arrest of Irizarry, charging him with Arson and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Arson.

Anyone with information on this incident, the current whereabouts of Irizarry and/or the identities of the co-conspirators is asked to contact Det. Dommel at 717-735-3361 dommela@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their name