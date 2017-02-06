× Two injured by gunfire in Hall Manor

HARRISBURG, PA. — Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday in Hall Manor. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of 23 row. Police were called for a report of multiple shots being fired. Arriving officers were not able to locate any victims however multiple shell casings were found on the street. Harrisburg Hospital soon reported they had two gunshot victims that were brought in by a private vehicle. Both victims were being treated for gunshot wounds and police say they are expected to recover.

One victim, a 17 year-old male, was attacked by four people, only described as Hispanic males. The victim’s brother, 22, attempted to help his younger brother. Both brothers were hit by gunfire.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3118 or 717-255-3189.

You may also submit a tip through Crime Watch, https://dauphin.crimewatchpa.com/hbgpd/3271/cases/shots-fired-hall-manor-two-injuried. These tips will remain confidential.