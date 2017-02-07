10 charged in welfare fraud scheme following Kennedy Fried Chicken investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa.–Ten people are facing charges related to welfare fraud stemming from an investigation into the sale of unused heroin bags at Kennedy Fried Chicken on North Sixth Street in Harrisburg in August, according to Harrisburg City police.

The initial investigation led police to two other businesses, 4 Star Market and 4G Supermarket (also known as Neighborhood Market), both located along the 1500 and 1200 block of Derry Street.

Samina Akhter, 48, of Oberlin, Saif Ud Din, 47, Waquas Ahmad, 24, Awais Ahmad, 23, of Harrisburg were charged Friday with fraudulent traffic in food orders, conspiracy to fraudulent traffic and access device fraud. Idris Ali, 49, of Oberlin, was charged with fraudulent traffic in food orders and conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Orosco, 34, Christopher Vogt-Myers, 29, Zina Foster, 23, Eugene Diggs, 60 and Taisha Snowden, 37, are each charged with buying or exchanging Federal Food Stamps. Foster and Snowden still remain at large Tuesday.

Robert Elvin, of Harrisburg, was also arrested on an unrelated bench warrant.

Authorities also say they seized over 38,900 baggies, which are used for packaging heroin, crack/cocaine and marijuana from 4 Star Market. Additional evidence and arrests are pending as the investigation continues, police said.

Health violations were found at 4 Star Market during the investigation. The business was deemed not fit for human habitation and was ordered to cease and desist all sales and food services.

Authorities from Homeland Security Investigation, Pennsylvania State Attorney Office, Dauphin County Sheriff, Swatara Police, Dauphin County Probation, Harrisburg Police Street Crimes Unit, Harrisburg City Code Enforcement and Health Inspector’s offices assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with welfare fraud information may call the Welfare Fraud Tip line at 1-800-932-0582 or report online at WWW.OIG.pa.gov.

Anyone that has information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Zina Foster and Taisha Snowden are asked to contact Detective Heffner at (717)255-3181 or DHeffner@cityofhbg.com or Corporal Henry at (717) 255-3130 or DHenry@cityofhbg.com.