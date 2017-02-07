× Bloomsburg man indicted on child pornography, attempt to entice minors for sex charges

SCRANTON, Pa. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that David Dewald, 40, of Bloomsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of attempted production of child pornography, and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The indictment alleges that Dewald attempted to persuade and entice two minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual image of such conduct, and enticed, persuaded and attempted to entice and persuade three minors to engage in illegal sexual activity between July 2015 and May 2016.

If convicted of the charges, Dewald faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a potential maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the child pornography charges, and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a potential maximum sentence of life in prison for the enticement and attempted enticement of a minor charges.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Delaware County Detectives.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.