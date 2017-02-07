× Celebrate Valentine’s Day and National Donor Day with Donate Life PA’s Custom Cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (February 7, 2017) — I love you with all of my…kidney?

Each year, Valentine’s Day coincides with National Donor Day, and Donate Life Pennsylvania is inviting everyone to get ready for February 14 with custom digital greeting cards that celebrate both occasions.

“I would let my heart be yours,” reads one of the cards. Another says, “I love you with all of my kidney.”

Beginning today, anyone can share the organ-shaped cards on social media, by email or by print-at-home cards. All three designs are available here: donatelifepa.org/realvalentines

“The best way to celebrate Valentine’s Day is to give your heart to the person you love. I hope everyone has the chance to send a card, then share the love by registering as an organ and tissue donor. Roses and chocolates never last long, but the 30 seconds it takes to register as a donor can have a lifelong impact,” said Susan Stuart, president and CEO of the Center for Organ Recovery & Education in Pittsburgh.

Designated specifically to coincide with Valentine’s Day, National Donor Day was established in 1998 by several private companies, nonprofit health organizations and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a day to reflect on the need for organ, eye and tissue donations.

“Valentine’s Day is a great time to talk about love, but organ and tissue donors show what compassion looks like in action. February 14 is the perfect day to celebrate people who show how much they care for others by choosing to register. It only takes 30 seconds to register at donatelifepa.org/registration.” said Howard M. Nathan, president and CEO of Gift of Life Donor Program in Philadelphia.

More than 8,000 people in Pennsylvania are currently on the waiting list for a life-saving organ transplant. Each organ donor can save up to eight lives, and each tissue donor can improve up to 75 lives.

Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up to be a donor; there is no cost to donors and their families; and all major religions in the United States support organ and tissue donation and consider donation a final act of love and generosity toward others.

SOURCE: Donate Life Pennsylvania