Damp Tuesday with near record warmth, still watching snow chances Wednesday night

MILD, DAMP, WINDY TUESDAY: A damp and mild Tuesday is ahead, with record warmth likely for many. After some spotty early showers, around daybreak more widespread shower activity enters the region. Heavier pockets could slow down travels at times through the latter portion of the morning commute into the midday hours. During the afternoon, showers become more isolated in nature. It is breezy, and it remains very mild. Temperatures are warm, with readings making it into the middle 50s to lower 60s. A few showers could linger Wednesday before daybreak. Some sunshine pokes through during the morning, and it’s a touch breezy. Temperatures are mild once again to start, with readings in the 50s earlier during the day. Readings are expected to fall during the afternoon as some colder air slides into the region.

COLD BLAST ENDS WEEK: Wednesday night, cold air continues settling into the region, and it’s timing is crucial in the overnight forecast through early Thursday morning. Normally the colder air takes some time settle back into the region at the surface, so we’ll be watching this timing closely. Depending on timing, we could see some light snow or snow showers mixed with rain showers, but the setup does not look too favorable at this point for high accumulations. Though it’s still tough to pinpoint any totals at this time, accumulations would be on the lighter side and slushy, especially for valley locations. It’s a trend continue to monitor for changes. Otherwise, the rest of Thursday is partly sunny, breezy, and colder. Readings are in the lower to middle 30s. Friday is partly sunny as well, and a bit colder. Readings are in the lower 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A warming trend is expected to take place through the weekend, but it won’t come without some shower chances. Saturday sees temperatures back into the 40s, and a few light showers are possible later during the day. There’s plenty of dry time for much of the day. A better chance for some showers is on Sunday. By that point, temperatures very likely are well into the 40s and pushing the 50 degree mark. Monday is still on the mild side, with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!